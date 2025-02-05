Phillip Wheeler News: Drops 32 points in G League
Wheeler tallied 32 points (14-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.
Wheeler put on an efficient shooting display in Tuesday's win over Valley, going 14-for-20 from the floor. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Legends, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Phillip Wheeler
Free Agent
