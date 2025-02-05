Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Wheeler headshot

Phillip Wheeler News: Drops 32 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:16pm

Wheeler tallied 32 points (14-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.

Wheeler put on an efficient shooting display in Tuesday's win over Valley, going 14-for-20 from the floor. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Legends, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Phillip Wheeler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now