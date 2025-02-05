Phillip Wheeler News: Drops 32 points in G League

Wheeler tallied 32 points (14-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.

Wheeler put on an efficient shooting display in Tuesday's win over Valley, going 14-for-20 from the floor. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Legends, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.