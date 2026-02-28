Phillip Wheeler News: Efficient off bench in win

Wheeler notched 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 128-111 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Wheeler significantly improved his aim from previous outings, with his 71.4-percent shooting from the field representing his best mark since Jan. 12. Additionally, he tied his second-highest scoring tally in the current campaign. However, Wheeler has been used as a bench option throughout the season, which has prevented him from finding consistency in his production.