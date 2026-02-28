Phillip Wheeler News: Efficient off bench in win
Wheeler notched 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 128-111 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.
Wheeler significantly improved his aim from previous outings, with his 71.4-percent shooting from the field representing his best mark since Jan. 12. Additionally, he tied his second-highest scoring tally in the current campaign. However, Wheeler has been used as a bench option throughout the season, which has prevented him from finding consistency in his production.
Phillip Wheeler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now