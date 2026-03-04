Phillip Wheeler News: Leading scorer off bench

Wheeler tallied 27 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 G League win over the Skyforce.

Wheeler was dominant during the victory, leading the team in points scored and three-pointers made despite coming off the bench. The 23-year-old also shot an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and now averages 15.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 25 games.