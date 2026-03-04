Phillip Wheeler News: Leading scorer off bench
Wheeler tallied 27 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 G League win over the Skyforce.
Wheeler was dominant during the victory, leading the team in points scored and three-pointers made despite coming off the bench. The 23-year-old also shot an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and now averages 15.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 25 games.
Phillip Wheeler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now