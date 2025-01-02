Phillip Wheeler News: Leads team in scoring

Wheeler recorded 29 points (13-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Wheeler was one rebound shy of posting a double-double in Tuesday's loss. Wheeler is averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes across 15 G League appearances this season.