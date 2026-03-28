Phillip Wheeler News: Offensive effort Friday

Wheeler logged 23 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 132-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Wheeler shot the ball well from the field, exceeding 80 percent efficiency for the first time since Jan. 12 and second in the entire campaign. After a couple of solid performances since moving to a starting position, Wheeler will look to carry the momentum and stay active as a scoring threat in upcoming games.