Phillip Wheeler News: Posts 30 points in win

Wheeler logged 30 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Wheeler ended with a game-high scoring count thanks to his efficient effort from the field and some free throws during Wednesday's matchup. The forward also improved on his previous season best of 27 points while raising his average to 14.0 points per contest. However, his output and playing time have been erratic lately as he moves between starting and bench spots.