Phillip Wheeler News: Productive in loss

Wheeler registered 35 points (13-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 109-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wheeler achieved a game-high and personal season-high scoring total in Saturday's clash. He was also successful in terms of rebounds, earning a double-double for the second time in the 2024-25 campaign. Wheeler's 17.3 points per game are the third-highest average on the squad over 14 regular-season games so far.