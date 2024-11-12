Phillip Wheeler News: Provides spark off bench

Wheeler posted 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.

Despite coming off the bench, led the Legends in points and rebounds during Wednesday's loss. Even without converting on any of his four three-point attempts, Wheeler managed to shoot over 50 percent from the field.