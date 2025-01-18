Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Wheeler headshot

Phillip Wheeler News: Solid outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 1:54pm

Wheeler tallied 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and five rebounds across 29 minutes Friday during Texas' 94-86 win over Oklahoma City.

Wheeler returned to the lineup Friday after missing the team's past two games due to a hip injury. While the 22-year-old finished third on the team in points scored, he had an efficient shooting performance nonetheless, converting on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Phillip Wheeler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now