Phillip Wheeler News: Team-high 23 points off bench

Wheeler recorded 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Despite coming off the bench Tuesday, Wheeler paced the squad in scoring and tied the team high with five dimes. It was the 22-year-old's first appearance from the second unit out of 15 contests during the G League regular season, but that didn't stop Wheeler from scoring at least 15 points in his fifth straight game.