Phillip Wheeler News: To join Philadelphia
Wheeler and the 76ers agreed to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
With the 76ers dealing with numerous injuries, Wheeler could end up logging a healthy amount of minutes in Philadelphia. In 19 appearances for the Texas Legends in the G League, Wheeler posted averages of 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting from the field.
