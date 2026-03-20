Pierre Crockrell Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Crockrell was sidelined in Thursday's 126-121 G League win over the Stockton Kings while dealing with a right hamstring injury.

Crockrell is at risk of missing upcoming contests as the severity of his issue is unclear. He had just made his first two starts of the season in mid-March, but his absence allowed Lance Terry to take his spot in the main lineup. Prior to this blow, Crockrell's most notable stat was his average of 5.3 assists per game.