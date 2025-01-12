PJ Dozier News: Heads overseas
Dozier signed a one-year contract with Turkish club Anadolu Efes on Sunday, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
Dozier will embark on his second stint in Europe, after having spent the 2023-24 season in Europe with Serbian club Partizan. After his contract with Partizan expired following last season, Dozier signed a one-year deal with the Timberwolves. He appeared in nine games and averaged 3.9 minutes per contest with Minnesota before being waived Dec. 28.
PJ Dozier
Free Agent
