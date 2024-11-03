P.J. Dozier News: Rare appearance in loss

Dozier registered four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound over three minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Spurs.

Dozier saw his first action since the 2022-23 season, logging three minutes in garbage time. After spending the previous season with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, Dozier was signed to a one-year deal during the preseason. Unless the Timberwolves are struck down with multiple injuries, Dozier is unlikely to be anything more than a depth piece this season.