PJ Hall Injury: Misses G League game

Hall was inactive Friday for the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 123-115 win over the G League's Cleveland Charge due to a concussion.

Hall likely suffered the concussion during his most recent appearance for the Gold in Monday's 121-117 win over the Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie is on a two-way deal with the Nuggets but has seen limited action at the NBA level this season, appearing in 15 games and averaging just 3.1 minutes.