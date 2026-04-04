PJ Hall headshot

PJ Hall Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:39pm

Hall (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Considering Hall is dealing with a fractured ankle, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Charlotte's remaining four games of the regular season. He's been a negligible part of the rotation, so Hall's playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.

PJ Hall
Charlotte Hornets
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