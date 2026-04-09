PJ Hall Injury: Won't return in 2025-26
The Hornets announced Thursday that Hall underwent a procedure to address a fractured right ankle and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.
Hall sustained the injury in the G League Greensboro Swarm's playoff win over the Maine Celtics on March 31. The big man appeared in 19 regular-season games (two starts) with Charlotte, averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per contest. He's signed to a two-way deal with the Hornets and is slated to return next season.
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