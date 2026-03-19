PJ Hall News: Another standout outing in G League

Hall registered 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 111-107 win over the Noblesville Boom.

Hall was part of the Charlotte rotation for four consecutive games in February while Moussa Diabate was serving a suspension, but the two-way big man has been playing exclusively for the Hornets' G League affiliate since Diabate returned to action. The 24-year-old center has been a standout performer over his 28 appearances for the Swarm this season, averaging 17.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per contest.