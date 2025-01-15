PJ Hall News: Continues to dominate in G League

Hall collected 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes Tuesday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 108-94 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Hall turned in yet another stellar showing and reached the 30-point threshold for the first time this season. He also tied his season high in rebounds, securing 18 boards for the second time in 15 appearances this year.