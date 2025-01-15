Fantasy Basketball
PJ Hall News: Continues to dominate in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Hall collected 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes Tuesday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 108-94 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Hall turned in yet another stellar showing and reached the 30-point threshold for the first time this season. He also tied his season high in rebounds, securing 18 boards for the second time in 15 appearances this year.

PJ Hall
Denver Nuggets
