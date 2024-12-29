PJ Hall News: Corrals 16 boards in G League

Hall recorded 17 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Sunday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 106-94 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Hall has now reached the 15-point mark in eight of his nine G League games this season, and his 16 boards matched his season high. The undrafted rookie has made six appearances with the Nuggets in 2024-25, and Hall's two-way deal with Denver makes him a candidate to rejoin the parent club at some point later this campaign in the event that its frontcourt becomes riddled with injuries. Across nine starts with Grand Rapids, Hall is averaging 18.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 32.6 minutes.