PJ Hall headshot

PJ Hall News: Dominant against Osceola

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hall generated 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 127-120 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Hall helped his team to a third consecutive victory by notching a big double-double along with various defensive stats. The two-way center hasn't played at the NBA level since Feb. 22, but he's highly reliable for the Greensboro affiliate, averaging 18.4 points and a team-high 11.9 rebounds per game over the regular season. Additionally, his 17 double-doubles represent the seventh-highest figure in the whole G League during the 2025-26 campaign.

PJ Hall
Charlotte Hornets
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