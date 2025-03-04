PJ Hall News: Double-doubles in G League

Hall (concussion) tallied 26 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 122-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Hall returned to action after missing Grand Rapids' previous game Friday while recovering from the concussion. The undrafted rookie is on a two-way deal with the Nuggets, but he's made just 15 appearances at the NBA level this season and should continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League.