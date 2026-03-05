PJ Hall News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Hall registered 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 116-111 loss to the Long Island Nets on Wednesday.

It wasn't an efficient night from the field for Hall, but he still managed to crack double-digit points while leading the Swarm in rebounds en route to his ninth double-double of the G League season. He is averaging 16.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game in the G League.