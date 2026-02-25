PJ Hall News: Double-doubles in G League win
Hall registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during the Greensboro Swarm's 126-105 win over the Memphis Hustle during Tuesday's G League game.
Hall played the least amount of minutes among the Swarm's starters but lead the team in both rebounds and point differential (plus-32), en route to his seventh double-double in his last nine G League outings. Hall is averaging 16.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over 28.1 minutes per game in the G League this season.
