Hall (concussion) tallied 26 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Hall returned to action Tuesday after missing Grand Rapids' previous outing due to a concussion. Despite losing against Maine, Hall recorded team highs in points and rebounds.