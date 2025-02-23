PJ Hall News: Rare appearance in loss

Hall chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in four minutes during Saturday's 123-100 loss to the Lakers.

Hall suited up for just the 15th time this season, having played fewer than five minutes in all but two games. The Nuggets were humbled by the Lakers, resulting in them clearing their bench with about five minutes remaining. Hall is not someone who will be seeing meaningful playing time moving forward.