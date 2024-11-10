PJ Hall News: Shows well in G League debut

Hall submitted 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes of Friday's 117-112 G League loss to Windy City.

Hall wasn't selected in the 2024 NBA Draft but inked a two-way deal with the Nuggets shortly after. The Clemson product fell one rebound short of a double-double and dished out four assists. However, he did foul out late in Friday's contest.