PJ Hall News: Solid effort against Cruise

Hall contributed 32 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 133-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Hall excelled on both ends of the court despite his team's struggles Saturday. The 32 points represented a season-high mark, and the double-double was his 15th of the season, making him the top player on the team in that category. He's also available as a two-way asset for the Hornets but hasn't featured in an NBA game since Feb. 22.