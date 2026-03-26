PJ Hall News: Solid on both ends in G League loss
Hall finished with 34 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 143-132 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Hall posted a season-high 34 points while filling the stat sheet Wednesday. Despite failing to secure a double-double in two straight outings, the two-way center has continued to stand out as a versatile asset in G League play. His regular-season average of 11.4 rebounds per game leads the team, and his 19.0 points and 1.6 blocks per game are also among the top-five figures for the Swarm. He's expected to remain active with Greensboro after going unused in the Hornets' last 14 contests.
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