PJ Hall News: Stellar outing in G League

Hall amassed 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 126-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Hall was a constant force on the boards, registering a season-high rebounds total along with a double-double during Saturday's clash. The two-way player has operated as a center for the G League squad throughout the season, averaging 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He has also made four appearances at the NBA level since February but is more likely to make an impact for the Swarm going forward.