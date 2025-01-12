PJ Hall News: Strong double-double in G League

Hall recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Hall has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three outings and five times this season. His 17 rebounds Saturday were a season-high mark, extending his streak of double-digit boards to six games. He has 10 double-doubles across 14 G League appearances this season.