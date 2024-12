Hall produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-102 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Hall made his first G League appearance since Nov. 10 and third overall this season. He's looked good with Grand Rapids, averaging 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game.