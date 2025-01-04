PJ Hall News: Turns in efficient outing in G League

Hall had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes Friday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 129-108 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Hall is on a two-way contract with the Nuggets, and while his opportunities at the NBA level have been scarce, he's looked comfortable while getting steady minutes in the G League. He's averaging 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers through his first 10 outings with Grand Rapids.