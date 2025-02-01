P.J. Tucker Injury: Dealt to Utah

The Clippers are trading Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Tucker has yet to play for the Clippers this season, and now Los Angeles gets to shed his $11.54 million salary. While the veteran forward averaged 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes across 31 appearances in 2023-24, it would be surprising for the 39-year-old to see much playing time on a Jazz team in the midst of a youth movement, especially in Saturday's game versus Orlando. Tucker could also be a buy-out candidate.