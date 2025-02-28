Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Tucker Injury: Waived by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

The Raptors waived Tucker on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being shipped to Toronto ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, Tucker seemingly had no intention to join a team with no incentive to win for the rest of the season, which sparked speculation of a buyout. Now that the Raptors have waived the 39-year-old veteran, it'll be interesting to see if he lands with another team or calls it a career.

