P.J. Tucker headshot

P.J. Tucker News: Getting spot start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:36am

Tucker will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), OG Anunoby (thumb) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined, the Knicks will start Tucker, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, Precious Achiuwa and Mikal Bridges, though Bridges figures to play only a few minutes to keep his consecutive games played streak going. This will be Tucker's first start of the season, and he posted three points and six rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's loss in Detroit.

