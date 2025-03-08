P.J. Tucker News: Plans to ink 10-day deal with NYK

Tucker plans to join the Knicks on a short-term contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Raptors recently waived Tucker after being shipped to Toronto ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February. Although his status was in doubt for the rest of the season, he'll have an ideal opportunity to prove he still has some basketball left in him in New York, with the Knicks needing some depth on the roster after Jalen Brunson's ankle injury.