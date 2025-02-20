Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Tucker News: Remains out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:31pm

Tucker (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Tucker has yet to play in a game this season and is currently in discussions to get bought out by the Raptors after getting traded to Toronto as part of the massive trade that resulted in Jimmy Butler landing with the Warriors. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the defensive-minded forward.

