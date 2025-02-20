P.J. Tucker News: Remains out for Friday
Tucker (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Tucker has yet to play in a game this season and is currently in discussions to get bought out by the Raptors after getting traded to Toronto as part of the massive trade that resulted in Jimmy Butler landing with the Warriors. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the defensive-minded forward.
