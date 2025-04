Tucker provided three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and six rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to Detroit.

Josh Hart (knee) and OG Anunoby (thumb) both sat this game out, but could be back for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In his only other performance of the season, Tucker saw a total of two minutes back on March 19.