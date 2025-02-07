P.J. Tucker News: Won't join team

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster doesn't anticipate Tucker (recently traded) joining the Raptors on Friday, and they may reach a buyout in the coming days, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Tucker refused to suit up for the Clippers this season. He was traded to Miami as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State on Wednesday, and then Tucker was shipped to the Raptors on Thursday in exchange for Davion Mitchell. If he's bought out, contenders would certainly be interested in acquiring Tucker, though it sounds like the veteran will have the last say on where he plays next.