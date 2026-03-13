P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Washington put up a solid 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in 28 minutes during Thursday's win over Memphis, but the Mavericks are leaning toward caution on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Since returning from a three-game absence for the same injury earlier this month, Washington has struggled to find his offensive rhythm. Over his last six outings, he is averaging just 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds on 36.2 percent shooting from the floor. With Klay Thompson (rest) expected back for this contest, the Mavericks have enough wing depth to give Washington a night off.