P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Washington (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

Washington has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a sprained right knee, and he is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive outing. The 26-year-old was also ruled doubtful ahead of Thursday's loss to Utah, and if he is unable to suit up Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber are candidates for an increased role.