P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:26pm

Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Washington has already missed two consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in Tuesday's win over the Nets, and he appears likely to remain sidelined for the final outing of the Mavericks' three-game homestand. With Washington expected to join Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, the Mavericks will likely continue to lean heavily on Naji Marshall (finger) and Khris Middleton in the frontcourt.

