P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Washington (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Washington missed the Mavericks' last three games while suiting up only once in the last seven contests. With Naji Marshall (hip) and Caleb Martin (foot) also not expected to play, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson (illness), who is off the injury report, should receive more scoring opportunities and minutes in the final game of the 2025-26 campaign.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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