P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Washington was a late addition to the injury report with left elbow soreness, and it looks like the team will hold him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. As a result, Khris Middleton could become more involved in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 52 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More