P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:05pm

Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Washington was a late addition to the injury report with left elbow soreness, and it looks like the team will hold him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. As a result, Khris Middleton could become more involved in the frontcourt.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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