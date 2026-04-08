P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Doubtful to face Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:55pm

Washington is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left elbow sprain.

Washington missed the front end of this back-to-back due to left elbow soreness, and he's one of six Mavericks players being listed as doubtful. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith would be candidates to see increased playing time.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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