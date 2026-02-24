P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Washington exited to the locker room with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return to Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets due to an apparent left ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Washington stepped on an opposing player's foot and rolled his left ankle before limping to the locker room late in the fourth. If he's forced to miss additional time, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased minutes. Washington's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Kings.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago