P.J. Washington Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Washington exited to the locker room with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return to Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets due to an apparent left ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes.
Washington stepped on an opposing player's foot and rolled his left ankle before limping to the locker room late in the fourth. If he's forced to miss additional time, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased minutes. Washington's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Kings.
