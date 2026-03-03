P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:17am

Washington (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Washington was previously labeled as questionable, but he appears very likely to return from a three-game absence. Washington may face restrictions in his return, but the Mavericks don't really have the luxury of holding him back too much with so many injuries.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago