P.J. Washington Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Washington (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Washington was previously labeled as questionable, but he appears very likely to return from a three-game absence. Washington may face restrictions in his return, but the Mavericks don't really have the luxury of holding him back too much with so many injuries.
