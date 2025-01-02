P.J. Washington Injury: Iffy for Friday

Washington (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Washington suffered a right knee sprain in Wednesday's game against the Rockets. The veteran forward may be unable to take the floor on Friday against the Cavaliers, which would be a costly loss for Dallas. He averages 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. If Washington is ruled out, Maxi Kleber (oblique) is also listed as questionable, and Naji Marshall is serving a suspension, which means the Mavericks will be thin in the frontcourt and may have to turn to Klay Thompson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper or potentially Dwight Powell or Daniel Gafford to help out at power forward.