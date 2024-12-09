Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 11:42am

Washington (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Naji Marshall (illness) is also questionable, while Maxi Kleber (illness) has already been ruled out. Washington has a sizeable role for the Mavericks, so if he's unable to go, it's likely that coach Jason Kidd rolls with a committee approach to soak up his minutes.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
